2 Wigan Athletic players who could and maybe should be loaned out this summer

What a season 2021/22 turned out to be for Wigan Athletic.

Under boss Leam Richardson, the Latics not only won promotion to the Championship, they did so being crowned League One Champions.

No doubt it will be a busy summer at the club as they look to make signings that will strengthen their squad ahead of next campaign, but outgoings could be just as key.

A number of players at the club will not yet be ready for Championship football, particularly some of their younger players, and as such, a loan move could be suitable for them next season.

With that said, here are two Wigan players that the club should be looking to loan out this summer.

James Carragher

Turning 20 in November, this summer could be a good time for centre-half James Carragher to go out and play some regular football.

The young defender made his Wigan senior debut last season, appearing once in the League Cup, and three times in the EFL Trophy.

Having not got a look in in League One, he is unlikely to do so in the Championship next campaign, either.

As such, a loan move somewhere he will play regular football for the season would be a wise move for the Latics.

Not only would it aid Carragher’s development, it would also give the player an opportunity to demonstrate the ability that he has.

Scott Smith

At 21-years-old it is certainly time for Scott Smith to go out and get some regular football.

Like Carragher, Smith made his senior Latics debut last season in 2021/22, making eight appearances in total.

That included matches in the League Cup, FA Cup and EFL Trophy.

Smith failed to appear in League One, though, and so it is unlikely he will have a crack at regular football next season in the Championship.

At 21, it is about time Smith went out on loan and played regular minutes in order to try and establish himself as a pro, and show Wigan Athletic what he could offer them.

Not only that, but playing senior football is likely to help him develop a lot more than another season of youth football.

The league to which they send him does not really matter, within reason, so long as he is playing regularly and developing towards potentially being a part of the Wigan Athletic first team squad.