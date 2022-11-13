2 West Brom youngsters who could do with a loan move in January

West Brom will be expecting a busy January transfer window under Carlos Corberan as the new man looks to make his mark on the squad.

Even though there has been a significant improvement since his arrival, the reality is that the squad needs improving and fans will hope the board can do what’s needed to give the Spaniard backing.

Whilst the focus will be on the incomings, departures will be necessary too, including for the younger players.

Albion have been known for having a good academy over the years and here we look at TWO who have come through but now need to get competitive football elsewhere to help their development…

Zac Ashworth

The defender has shown positive signs when he has been given a few opportunities in the first-team in the past year or so – and he also stands out for the 23s.

Ashworth isn’t making the squad now though, so he would benefit from dropping down the Football League and getting regular game time. If he can impress at a lower level it should ensure he is given a chance with Corberan in pre-season and he could really look to force his way into the senior squad for the next campaign.

Reyes Cleary

There’s a lot of hype around the Albion striker, which is no surprise when you consider he was linked with some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

The Baggies managed to keep Cleary though and he has shown this season that he is a class above the U23s but he isn’t getting enough minutes for the first-team.

That ability means another six months with the development side is of little use, so the 18-year-old should get the chance to play elsewhere and it could kickstart what Albion hope will be an exciting career in the professional game.