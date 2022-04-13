2 West Brom youngsters Steve Bruce could hand a chance to v Blackpool

West Brom will be looking to get back to winning ways on Friday afternoon, when they host Blackpool at The Hawthorns.

The Baggies suffered another disappointing defeat last weekend, as they were beaten 3-1 by Stoke, leaving them eight points adrift of the Championship play-off places, with just five games to play.

As a result, given the play-offs now look out of reach, manager Steve Bruce could use this game as an opportunity to hand some first-team experience, to some of the club’s younger players, giving them a chance to get used to the demands they will have to meet later in their career.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at two West Brom youngsters, that Bruce may be tempted to give some first-team minutes to, when his side take on Blackpool this weekend.

Reyes Cleary

The future of young striker Cleary has been the subject of much speculation recently, with the likes of Arsenal, Everton, Newcastle and Bayern Munich all linked with the 17-year-old.

Meanwhile, separate updates have suggested that Cleary has yet to sign the professional contract that has been offered to him by West Brom, meaning as things stand, he could leave the club for next to nothing when his current deal comes to an end in the summer, unless something changes.

As a result, Bruce may be tempted to hand Cleary just his second first-team appearance here, to show that he will get chances of senior football at West Brom, in the hope that could tempt him to put pen to paper on a new deal at The Hawthorns.

Modou Faal

A lack of goals has been a consistent problem for West Brom at senior level this season, with Karlan Grant the only man to make it into double figures for the Baggies.

As a result, Bruce could potentially be tempted to hand an opportunity to another of the club’s young attacking prospects, and that could see him turn his focus to Faal.

Faal has been in impressive form for West Brom at youth level this season, and like Cleary, the 19-year-old has scored seven goals in 15 league games for the Baggies’ Under 23s since the start of the campaign, with that progress meaning there could be some temptation to see what he can do at senior level.