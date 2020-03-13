2 West Brom tweaks Bilic should consider making against Birmingham City tomorrow

West Bromwich Albion will be looking to reclaim top spot in the Sky Bet Championship table tomorrow, as they prepare to face local rivals Birmingham City at the Hawthorns.

It has been a disappointing couple of weeks for the Baggies, who have failed to pick up a win in their last two league matches and have also been knocked out of the FA Cup by Newcastle United.

Their league form has seen Leeds United leapfrog them into first place with only nine games of the season left to play, after Albion were held to a 0-0 draw away at Swansea City last week.

Nevertheless, automatic promotion still remains a real possibility for Slaven Bilic’s side, who still sit six points clear of third-placed Fulham after a slight hiccup of late.

Can you get full marks on this West Brom quiz?

1 of 15 After overseeing a 2-1 win against Alfreton in pre-season, who did Sabri's side face in their second friendly? Atromitos Olympiacos Crystal Palace Dundee

A win over Birmingham City in a fiery local derby tomorrow, then, could be the result that Albion need to get back on track in the Championship, and Bilic will be urging his players to get back to their best.

Here, we take a look at two tweaks the Croatian should consider making, as the Baggies prepare to take on Blues at lunchtime…

Darnell Furlong in

Furlong will be desperate to reclaim his place in the Albion starting line-up after failing to make a league start since the end of January, in a 1-0 home defeat to Stoke.

The 24-year-old has made 29 appearances across all competitions this season and adds so much energy to the side, something that Dara O’Shea has been lacking since being introduced to the first-team.

Last week, O’Shea moved into the middle of defence after struggling at right-back. as the Baggies looked to push forward and win the game.

Whether Furlong comes in for Bartley or comes in as a straight swap this weekend remains to be seen, but he needs to start as his energy down the flanks could help counteract Birmingham’s pace.

Charlie Austin in

Hal Robson-Kanu has gone without a goal in his last two games, and after failing to find the net in their previous two league outings, it could be wise to freshen up their forward line this weekend.

Austin came off the bench against Blues in the 3-2 away win back in December, winning the game for Albion after netting a quickfire brace.

His experience and poaching ability in front of goal could help make all the difference in these sort of games, and he will be desperate to get back on the scoresheet as quickly as possible.