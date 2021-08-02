2 West Brom team dilemmas facing Valerien Ismael ahead of Bournemouth clash on Friday

After a lengthy managerial recruitment process earlier in the summer, there now seems to be a reasonable amount of stability at West Bromwich Albion.

Although Matheus Pereira’s desire for a move may be a blow to Baggies fans who saw him shine in the Premier League last term and record 17 goal contributions in the process, the recruitment of Alex Mowatt, Quevin Castro and Matt Clarke is a promising start and they will be hoping to build on this going into the final few weeks of the transfer window.

They will be one of the favourites to go back up under a man who oversaw former side Barnsley rise 16 places in the table last season and came within three games of getting to the top flight against all odds.

And if they can retain the core of their squad and make a couple more additions, there’s no reason why they can’t even be aiming for the Championship title alongside the likes of Sheffield United, Fulham and AFC Bournemouth.

But there are a couple of key decisions new boss Valerien Ismael needs to make as they approach the first game of the Championship season.

With this, we take a look at two dilemmas currently facing the Frenchman going into his side’s second-tier opener against AFC Bournemouth on Friday.

Button to come in already?

Early on in pre-season, Valerien Ismael said he was expecting to lose both Sam Johnstone and Matheus Pereira before the end of the summer window.

This begs one simple question: why start Johnstone if he believes he won’t be here next month? It just wouldn’t make sense, especially with his David Button ready to come in as an experienced Championship option.

According to the Express and Star, West Brom are indeed ready to make Button their number one shot-stopper if the 28-year-old moves on from The Hawthorns, making it interesting to see who Ismael opts to start in between the sticks on Friday.

Button also has the advantage of having a full pre-season in the West Midlands under the new boss over Johnstone, who was away on international duty with England during the summer as they reached the final of the European Championships.

Former interested club West Ham may have pulled out of the race after recruiting Alphonse Areola, but he could still move on with other teams in the running remaining on the prowl for a new keeper.

Arsenal and Manchester United are the other two sides reported to be monitoring the England international – and with the former currently struggling to get a deal for Sheffield United’s Aaron Ramsdale over the line – they could move for the West Brom keeper instead.

Who starts up top?

It’s currently unclear who will start up front for the Baggies at the Vitality Stadium after seeing Mbaye Diagne return to Galatasaray on the expiration of his loan deal this summer.

Fellow forwards Hal Robson-Kanu and Charlie Austin were both released this summer as well, making the attacking department a position they need to address.

But with Ismael yet to sign a striker thus far, Karlan Grant could be the prime candidate to start up top for the West Midlands side.

He struggled in his first season at The Hawthorns but now West Brom are back in the Championship, they will be hoping he can thrive for them like he did at previous club Huddersfield Town.

Another option has emerged, however. In pre-season, the West Bromwich Albion boss has utilised Matt Phillips as a central striker, a role he has rarely taken on at his current club despite being played there for Scotland.

He scored just two goals in 33 Premier League appearances last term but with a new manager and a new system, he may get a chance to become a number nine until a new striker comes in.