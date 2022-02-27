2 West Brom team dilemmas facing Steve Bruce ahead of Swansea City clash

West Brom have seen their chances of securing top-six finish diminish in recent weeks, with Steve Bruce still in search of the all-important first win as Baggies boss.

The Baggies are without a win in their last six Championship outings, picking up a mere point and scoring just the one goal.

With a lack of confidence evident at The Hawthorns at the moment, Bruce will be hoping for a good performance and result against the Swans, something that could help boost the mood at their Midlands home.

Here, we take a look at two team dilemmas facing Bruce ahead of tomorrow’s clash…

Switch of formation?

West Brom could revert to a back three against the Swans, which would allow the wing-backs to have more attacking freedom.

Dara O’Shea is now back to full fitness, whilst Semi Ajayi and Matt Clarke are strong central defensive options to have, making a back three more suitable to current options.

Yes, the back three received scrutiny under Valerien Ismael, however, the Frenchman’s downfall came as a result of his reluctance to change things in-game.

This could see Taylor Gardner-Hickman or Darnell Furlong come into the side for Adam Reach.

Callum Robinson return to the starting XI?

Callum Robinson has not enjoyed the best of seasons, however, next to a player like Andy Carroll, he could thrive.

Carroll’s physicality and attacking intelligence, combined with Robinson’s pace and trickery could cause mayhem up top for the Baggies.

Whilst Daryl Dike remains sidelined, Bruce will be continuing to assess his options, in regard to his forward options.

Robinson has proven to be unplayable in glimpses in this division before and will be hoping to recapture that kind of form in what remains of this season.