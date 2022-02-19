2 West Brom team dilemmas facing Steve Bruce ahead of Luton clash

Steve Bruce will once again go in search of his first win as West Brom manager on Saturday afternoon, as his side face Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

Following a poor run of form that led to the sacking of Valerien Ismael, the Baggies are yet to score, let alone claim three points, from Bruce’s first two games in charge.

That means that West Brom go into this game ninth in the Championship table, three points adrift of the play-off places.

As a result, after a frustrating start to life with the Baggies, the pressure will be on Bruce to get things right in terms of selection here.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at two West Brom team dilemmas that Bruce is facing ahead of this game.

Bartley to return?

One selection boost that West Brom have been handed ahead of this game, is the return to fitness of Kyle Bartley.

The centre back has missed Bruce’s first two games as Albion manager due to illness, but is now in contention to return to action at Kenilworth Road.

Bartley has statistically been one of the strongest options in defence for the Baggies this season, although their backline held firm to claim a respectable clean sheet against Blackburn last time out. Bruce may have to decide whether to show faith with those that started that draw, or restore one of the club’s more established options at the heart of their defence.

Does Grady Diangana return to the lineup?

One West Brom player Bruce has made clear he is a fan of since his arrival at The Hawthorns, is Grady Diangana, but that did not stop him from dropping the young attacker to the bench against Blackburn.

It seems that Bruce feels one of his most important challenges as Baggies boss, will be to restore Diangana to the form he was in the last time the club won promotion from the Championship, which could be crucial to their chances of doing so again.

As a result, he will now have to decide whether to keep Diangana waiting to regain that starting as further incentive for when he does get a chance to prove himself, or to recall him to the lineup this afternoon, in the hope he is now ready to make that impact from the start once more.