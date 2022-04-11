2 West Brom summer transfer decisions facing Steve Bruce when the window opens

West Brom’s season hasn’t quite gone to plan as they look set to miss out on a play-off place.

The Baggies were hoping to bounce back straight into the Premier League following their relegation last season.

But the Hawthorns will host another Championship campaign unless Steve Bruce’s side can find the winning form to lift them from 12th to the top six in the final weeks of the season.

That means West Brom should now start to look towards the next campaign and who will remain in the team come August.

Here are two summer transfer decisions facing Bruce this window…

Daryl Dike’s future

The forward arrived to much fanfare at the start of January, with many hoping the American forward was the final piece the team needed to push for promotion.

But it really hasn’t worked out so far, with the former Orlando City striker having only started one game for the club.

A hamstring injury in the 3-0 win over Peterborough United in January remains the last time Dike took to the field in a West Brom shirt.

However, there has been recent speculation that the Baggies are already considering cutting their losses with Valerien Ismael’s Besiktas reportedly interested in the 21-year old.

It would be a very underwhelming exit, but it is something Bruce will have to consider this summer, as he wasn’t even the man who brought Dike to the club in the first place.

Sam Johnstone replacement

The goalkeeper looks set to leave the club at the end of the season upon the expiration of his contract.

That will be a big blow to the side as Johnstone has become an integral part of the team since his arrival.

It has emerged that Bruce is not considering a replacement in the transfer window, but that is a big ask of the existing keepers at the club.

The 61-year old could easily have his mind changed if the likes of David Button or Alex Palmer do not impress in the chances they receive.