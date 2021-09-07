2 West Brom selection dilemmas Valerien Ismael has ahead of Millwall clash

West Brom will be looking to pick up from where they left off before the international break, as they prepare to return to league action this weekend.

The Baggies have lived up to expectations in the early parts of this season following their relegation from the Premier League.

Albion have recorded four successive victories and remain unbeaten after their opening five league games, leading the way alongside Fulham.

This weekend, after a short international break, Albion returned to league action with a home clash against Millwall at the Hawthorns.

It will be interesting to see what kind of team Ismael fields, and here, we take a look at two selection dilemmas he has ahead of this weekend…

Who to replace Dara O’Shea?

The international break proved problematic for Albion, with Dara O’Shea picking up an injury against Portugal and being sidelined for around four months.

It’s an injury blow Ismael really could have done without. Not only has O’Shea been key for him so far this season, but Matt Clarke is also out injured too.

The question is, then, who starts in defence? Well, Albion have bolstered their ranks with the signing of Kean Bryan this morning, with the 24-year-old joining on a free transfer after leaving Sheffield United.

Whether Bryan will be ready and up to speed to face Millwall, though, is also unknown, leaving question marks over Cedric Kipre.

Kipre has found it hard to make an impact since joining the club from Wigan last summer, but could he be given a go this weekend?

Who to start up top?

Albion have arguably one of the best attacking line-ups in the division, with Karlan Grant, Grady Diangana and Matt Phillips starting against Peterborough last time out.

There is a feeling that Grant operates better driving in from a wide left position, though, potentially leaving scope for a classic number nine leading the line.

Jordan Hugill will be keen to get his first start for the club under his belt this weekend, having made only one substitute appearance since arriving on loan from Norwich City.

Will he be given his chance this weekend, and will Callum Robinson also be recalled as he looks to return from the sidelines after testing positive for COVID?