2 West Brom selection dilemmas Steve Bruce is facing ahead of tonight’s clash with Birmingham

West Bromwich Albion will be looking to ignite their season this evening by securing a victory over Birmingham City at The Hawthorns.

The Baggies’ progress this season in the Championship has been hindered by the fact that they have been held to a draw in six of their league games.

Currently 18th in the second-tier standings, West Brom know that they will need to start to pick up wins on a regular basis in order to become legitimate contenders for promotion.

Having witnessed his side’s recent display against Burnley, it will be interesting to see whether Albion manager Steve Bruce opts to make some changes to his team for tonight’s fixture.

Here, we have decided to take a look at two West Brom selection dilemmas Bruce is facing ahead of the club’s showdown with Birmingham…

Should Brandon Thomas-Asante be handed a start?

Brandon Thomas-Asante made an immediate impact for West Brom on his debut against Burnley as he scored a last-gasp equaliser in this particular clash earlier this month.

Capable of playing as a striker and as a winger, the 23-year-old will be hoping to make his first start for the Baggies tonight.

Whereas Thomas-Asante is unlikely to displace Karlan Grant in the club’s side due to the fact that the forward has featured in all eight of their league fixtures this season, he could potentially be drafted in as a replacement for Grady Diangana.

If the former Salford City man is handed the chance to impress this evening by Bruce, he could boost his chances of featuring regularly over the course of the coming months by producing another eye-catching display.

Will Jake Livermore feature for West Brom in this fixture?

Another individual who will be keen to make a difference for West Brom in tonight’s fixture is Jake Livermore.

Deployed as a substitute during the Baggies’ clashes with Hull City, Wigan Athletic and Burnley, the midfielder knows that he will need to step up his performance levels in order to reclaim a spot in the club’s starting eleven.

Currently below Jayson Molumby and Okay Yokuslu in the pecking order at West Brom, it will be interesting to see whether Livermore will be given the chance to prove his worth by Bruce this evening.

Having made 207 appearances at this level during his career, Livermore clearly knows exactly what it takes to deliver the goods in this division and thus could be a useful asset for Albion this season.

