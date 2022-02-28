2 West Brom selection dilemmas Steve Bruce is facing ahead of Swansea City clash tonight

West Bromwich Albion will be aiming to get their season back on track when they face Swansea City at The Hawthorns this evening.

A woeful run of form since the turn of the year has resulted in the Baggies slipping to 13th in the Championship standings.

Considering that West Brom’s play-off hopes are now hanging by a thread, they cannot afford to slip up in their showdown with Swansea tonight.

A victory over the Jacks will allow them to close the gap between them and Luton Town, who currently occupy sixth place in the second-tier standings, to five points.

Having witnessed the club’s display in their recent defeat to Middlesbrough, it will be interesting to see whether Baggies manager Steve Bruce opts to make any significant alterations to his team tonight.

Here, we have decided to take a look at TWO West Brom selection dilemmas Bruce is facing ahead of his side’s meeting with Swansea…

Should Darnell Furlong be brought back into the starting eleven?

Dara O’Shea was deployed at right-back in this particular fixture and was unable to prevent his side from suffering a defeat at the Riverside Stadium.

O’Shea’s most impressive displays during the current campaign have coincided with him playing at centre-back for West Brom and thus Bruce may opt to move him back into this position in order to bring Furlong back into the side.

Considering that Furlong will feel as if he has a point to prove against Swansea, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if he goes on to produce an eye-catching display this evening.

Who should partner Kyle Bartley in central-defence?

Whilst Kyle Bartley is likely to keep his place in West Brom’s starting eleven due to the fact that he is currently averaging the second-highest WhoScored match rating at this level for the club (7.14), Bruce may decide to drop Semi Ajayi tonight.

The Nigeria international has struggled with his consistency this season after making 33 appearances in the Premier League during the previous campaign.

O’Shea could be handed an opportunity to impress at centre-back whilst Matt Clarke is also another viable option for Bruce.

Clarke knows exactly what it takes to thrive at this level as he has made 103 Championship appearances during his career and thus will be confident in his ability to deliver the goods at The Hawthorns.