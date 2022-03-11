2 West Brom selection dilemmas Steve Bruce is facing ahead of Huddersfield clash tonight

West Bromwich Albion will be aiming to build upon their recent victory over Hull City by producing an encouraging performance against Huddersfield Town at The Hawthorns this evening.

The Baggies managed to seal all three points in their meeting with the Tigers last weekend thanks to a brace from Karlan Grant.

Currently 13th in the Championship standings, West Brom know that they will need to win games on a regular basis between now and the end of the season if they are to have any chance of competing for a place in the play-offs.

Set to face a Huddersfield side tonight who are currently fighting for a top-two finish, the Baggies will have to be at their very best in this fixture in order to secure a positive result in-front of their supporters.

Having witnessed his side’s display against Hull, it will be interesting to see whether Steve Bruce opts to make any changes to his starting eleven today.

Here, we have decided to take a look at TWO West Brom selection dilemmas Bruce is facing ahead of this clash…

Will Alex Mowatt be fit enough to feature in central-midfield?

Bruce revealed yesterday that Alex Mowatt was a doubt for this fixture due to the fact that the midfielder is currently suffering with a muscular injury.

Whereas the Baggies boss will be keen to turn to Mowatt for inspiration, he cannot really afford to risk the midfielder in this fixture if he isn’t fully fit.

Therefore, unless the former Barnsley man is able to overcome his current issue, Bruce may decide to hand Jayson Molumby a start in central-midfield alongside Jake Livermore and Taylor Gardner-Hickman.

Molumby may feel as if he has a point to prove in this fixture after being dropped for the club’s clash with Hull.

By producing a positive performance against Huddersfield, the 22-year-old could bolster his chances of featuring regularly for West Brom during the closing stages of the season.

Will Andy Carroll be handed an opportunity to impress in this fixture?

Although Andy Carroll has yet to find the back of the net for West Brom since joining the club earlier this year, he has provided a presence up-front in the absence of Daryl Dike who is still recovering from a hamstring injury that he suffered in January.

Bruce decided to replace Carroll in West Brom’s starting eleven for last weekend’s meeting with Hull as Callum Robinson played up-front alongside Grant.

Robinson went on to produce a solid display in this fixture and thus is likely to retain his spot in the side tonight.

If Carroll is introduced as a substitute against Huddersfield, he may be able to use his superb aerial ability to his advantage at The Hawthorns as he has won an average of 7.7 duels (as per WhoScored) in the seven appearances that he has made for West Brom.