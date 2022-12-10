2 West Brom players whose contract situation should be a priority

West Brom return to Championship action this weekend as they travel to the Stadium of Light to face Sunderland.

The Baggies went into the break for the World Cup in excellent form, winning their last three games in the league, beating Blackpool, QPR, and Stoke City, respectively.

Despite a tricky start to life as Baggies manager, Carlos Corberan looked to have gotten some of his ideas across to his new players as the results started to pick up.

Now, this period of no football has meant that Corberan has had more time on the training pitch to work with the players and put across more of his ideas as the Midlands club look to climb the table even more in the second half of the Championship season.

As well as focusing on the pitch and picking up more positive results, Corberan will also be looking further ahead to the upcoming January transfer window and even further to the end of the season, where some players’ contracts expire.

Here, we have taken a look at two current West Brom players whose contract situation should be a priority for the club.

Jake Livermore

Jake Livermore’s deal expires at the end of the current campaign, and despite being 33 years old, the midfielder has still played an important part in West Brom’s current campaign.

The former Tottenham Hotspur man has been in and out of the side this season, but even with Corberan’s arrival, he still has a role to play in the team.

Livermore is clearly nearing the end of his career, but the midfielder still brings experience, knowledge of how to get out of the division, and calmness on the ball.

The 33-year-old is never going to play 46 games a season, but he is someone that could still be beneficial to have on the bench and be able to call upon in crucial moments in the season.

Corberan will more than likely want to change this West Brom squad, but it can’t be done all at once, and maybe keeping a player like Livermore on could be beneficial to him and his side.

Kyle Bartley

Just like Livermore, Kyle Bartley is also coming to the final six months of his West Brom contract, and the Baggies may need to start assessing their plans.

The centre-back has had a bit of a stop-start season so far, with the 31-year-old not featuring heavily for former boss Steve Bruce before missing several games due to injury.

The defender has only played seven times this season in the Championship but has started the last three games that have seen the Baggies claim three wins.

Bartley finds himself in a very similar position to what Livermore finds himself in, and with him now in his 30s, it is unclear what the club’s and Corberan’s plans will be.

However, the defender has been a steady rock at the Hawthorns since joining the club, and with him featuring more in Corberan’s plans of late, it could well be an opportunity for Bartley to show why the club should keep him around.

Corberan will need to decide what his plans are going forward for the club and whether a player like Bartley fits in. If he does, then the club needs to start acting pretty quickly, as January is not far away and he will be free to talk to any foreign clubs who may be interested in signing him in the summer once his contract expires.