With nine games to go in their Championship campaign, West Brom's status in regard to the end of season play-offs is still very much up in the air.

Going into the international break, the Baggies sat five points behind sixth-placed Millwall but have a potentially crucial game in-hand over most of their rivals that are in the mix.

Carlos Corberan has turned Albion's fortunes around since he was appointed as Steve Bruce's successor back in October and they were for a few weeks inside the top six before dropping out.

Whatever division West Brom end up in next season though there will be players that perhaps want a fresh start away from The Hawthorns for multiple reasons.

Let's look at two of those individuals that could be seeking pastures new for the 2023-24 season and potentially beyond.

Karlan Grant

When he signed for West Brom in 2020 for a fee of £15 million, Grant probably didn't expect to be a bit-part figure just two-and-a-half years later.

Granted, he was never guaranteed to make the step up from Huddersfield Town to the Premier League with West Brom, but after a disappointing debut campaign he then fired in 18 goals last season - the club did though end up finishing outside the play-off spots and some of his performances were criticized.

The current season has been somewhat of a downfall for the 25-year-old forward, who has scored just three times in 23 league outings, with his last Championship goal landing all the way back in August.

He has not been favoured by Corberan since his arrival with just eight league appearances and two starts in that time, and in January he looked all set on deadline day to head to Swansea City on loan for more game-time.

That didn't happen however as West Brom's deal for Chelsea's Omari Hutchinson collapsed, meaning that Grant had to be kept as cover in the attacking positions.

Come the summer though, Grant will be itching to be playing regular football, so it wouldn't be a shock if he were to secure a loan move away for next season.

Cedric Kipre

Kipre still has one more year left on his contract at West Brom having penned a four-year deal from Wigan Athletic back in 2020, but he's barely ever had the opportunity to feature for the Baggies.

He had to wait a full year for his first league outing and he only played 16 times in all competitions during the 2021-22 season - Valerien Ismael did utilise the Ivorian to an extent but Steve Bruce did not and it was his decision last summer to loan him out to Cardiff City.

To Kipre's credit, he has been playing week in, week out for the Bluebirds, but he probably isn't good enough to come back to the Baggies and be playing games.

Therefore, don't be shocked if he's moved on in the summer months - but this time on a permanent basis.