2 West Brom players who may not like to see latest transfer report

Championship top two West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United are keen on signing West Ham United midfielder Josh Cullen this summer, according to the Daily Mail.

The 23-year-old is on contract with the Hammers but has spent the previous seasons away from the Premier League club, having loan spells with Bradford City, Bolton Wanderers and Charlton Athletic.

Enjoying his spell with the latter, Cullen played in important role in the club’s promotion to the Championship last season, scoring twice and assisting on seven occasions for Lee Bowyer’s side in all competitions.

The midfielder continues to play just as an important part this term for the Addicks, hoping to ensure they remain in England’s second flight.

The Daily Mail now claim that both Leeds and West Brom are among four interested sides, which also include Bournemouth and Norwich.

All four sides are said to be looking into a deal this summer with eyes on the midfielder’s deal at West Ham set to expire in 2021.

With Slaven Bilic’s West Brom holding reported interest, we have taken a look at two Baggies players who may feel under threat if Cullen arrives at the Hawthorns.

Rekeem Harper

Should West Brom make a move for Cullen, it would be a little bit of a kick in the teeth for Harper – who is yet to have ample playing time to prove his ability to Slaven Bilic.

Cullen, being a new signing, would almost be ahead of Harper instantly, leaving the youngster to potentially look elsewhere for first team football.

Harper committed his future to West Brom after much negotiations last summer, and his hopes of first team football with the Baggies could potentially be over if Cullen arrives.

Filip Krovinovic

Croatian midfielder Krovinovic did not make much of an impact over the first six months of the season, but his time on the pitch and form has much improved since the turn of 2020.

Many fans have taken to social media following impressive displays to call for a permanent move to be made for the Benfica loanee – but you have to feel that Bilic will not sign both him and Cullen in the summer.

It could depend on who is cheaper, but with Cullen’s expiring contract at West Ham United – it could be that he gets the move.