2 West Brom players who may be looking for a move away this summer and why

It’s fair to say that the 2021-22 season has not panned out for West Bromwich Albion the way that many of their fans would have anticipated.

Valerien Ismael’s arrival as head coach in the summer offered a fresh start for many, and the Frenchman carried on where he left off at Barnsley by guiding the Baggies to an 10-match unbeaten run to start the campaign.

Cracks though started to show and after multiple defeats, Ismael paid the price by losing his job at the start of last month and was replaced by Steve Bruce.

The serial promotion winner from the second tier though has not been able to make an immediate impact at The Hawthorns, failing to win any of his first five matches in charge before finally getting off the mark against Hull City this past weekend.

Even though the season is not yet over and the Baggies still have a slim chance of the play-offs, many fans think that their chance of the top six has gone and a squad overhaul is needed in the summer.

Let’s look at TWO West Brom players that may have their eye on the departure door in the next few months.

Sam Johnstone

It appears inevitable that one-cap England international Johnstone will be exiting the Baggies when his contract expires this summer.

The 28-year-old did not depart in the January transfer window despite various interested parties in his signature, although in the final days of the month it did look like something may happen due to his absence from the matchday squad against Preston North End.

Realistically though, Johnstone is too good to be plying his trade in the Championship and on a free transfer there will be so many clubs interested in him.

If he wants to enhance his national team credentials then Johnstone needs to be playing at the highest level – something he’s more-than capable of doing.

Karlan Grant

When it comes to Albion’s squad, it’s not very large in terms of senior depth and when it comes to sellable assets for a rebuild then not many have performed up to standards this season.

In Grant though they have a proven goalscorer when he’s given the service – although more will have been expected for the £15 million Albion paid Huddersfield in October 2020.

Grant perhaps didn’t get the chances he felt he deserved in the Premier League and as a result only scored one goal in the top flight, but he has 12 goals this season in the Championship despite for the most part of the season being in a team that hasn’t been all-that creative.

At 24 years old, Grant will probably improve even further and a newly-promoted Premier League club in the summer may look at the forward as the perfect player to take a punt on.