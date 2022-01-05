2 West Brom players who may be eyeing an exit from the club this month

After the arrival of marquee signing Daryl Dike, West Bromwich Albion’s focus may now be on departures in a bid to balance the books and cash in on players Valerien Ismael will not use utilising regularly for the remainder of the season and beyond.

As per the Express and Star, the Baggies forked out a fee in the region of £7m to lure the United States international away from Orlando City, swapping Florida for the West Midlands as he looks to guide his new side back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

This outlay comes as surprise to some due to the club’s conservative spending policy in the summer, but this arrival surely won’t come without a few squad members heading for the exit door and there are already a few players that we could easily see leave The Hawthorns between now and the end of the month.

One of those players is star shot-stopper and England international Sam Johnstone, who has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months with his contract at Albion expiring at the end of the campaign.

However, he may decide to bide his time and wait until the summer to move on with no shortage of teams likely to come in with an offer to win his signature, and waiting will also allow him to see whether his current side get back to the top tier.

Instead, we’re picking out two players who may want to leave West Brom this month, with their futures seemingly lying away from the club.

Kenneth Zohore

He may have had his injury worries this season – but it’s clear the Dane won’t be getting back into the first team barring a major crisis after failing to impress under Ismael during the early stages of the season.

Not only is new signing Dike an option up top, but also the likes of Karlan Grant, Callum Robinson and Jordan Hugill, with teenager Reyes Cleary also knocking on the door to win a first-team spot after impressing in the second-tier side’s youth system.

It makes little sense to play Zohore ahead of Cleary now with the offer of first-team football for the latter potentially being crucial in persuading him to extend his stay in the West Midlands amid interest from around Europe.

This is why a departure could be on the way for the 27-year-old this month with the forward now surplus to requirements – but the difficulty will be finding a team that will want to take him off their hands with his limited pitch time this term.

Millwall did take him on loan last season, but with Benik Afobe now at the Lions’ disposal, he may need to search for another second-tier side to play for or try his luck abroad. He may be open to the latter option in a bid to win more game time and settle down elsewhere.

Robert Snodgrass

The Sun journalist Alan Nixon reported back at the end of November that midfielder Snodgrass could leave the club, less than 12 months after he arrived at the club from then-Premier League rivals West Ham United.

The ex-Scotland international has rarely had the chances to impress at The Hawthorns since his arrival, ruled out for some of his spell after needing to undergo back surgery in May, being absent again recently with an injury and starting just four league games under Ismael this term.

He is likely to be behind the likes of Jake Livermore, Alex Mowatt and Jayson Molumby if he does return, with Taylor Gardner-Hickman also stepping in admirably against Coventry City at the start of last month amid an unavailability crisis.

He’s likely to be on a reasonably decent wage package considering he signed for the club when they were in the top tier – so they will probably be keen to get him off the wage bill and in a bid to win more minutes on the pitch – the 34-year-old may also be pushing for an exit.

A replacement or two will probably need to come in though with a clear lack of depth in the middle of the park at this stage.