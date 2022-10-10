2 West Brom players who could really do with a loan move away in January

Despite coming into the season with hopes of the play-offs and a push for a return to the top flight, West Brom’s season hasn’t gone to plan so far which led to the sacking of Steve Bruce this morning.

As it stands, the Baggies currently sit 22nd in the league with just one win under their belts this season which came back in August.

It’s yet to be seen which direction Albion will go in with a new appointment but it’s clear that the task will be to climb the table.

There are plenty of games to come before then but the January transfer window could prove to be an important time in West Brom’s season.

However, whilst the club may want to recruit players, there will also be people in the squad who may benefit from a move away.

With that in mind, here we take a look at two players who could leave the Hawthorns this January.

Kenneth Zohore

Zohore has the ability to score goals but it’s clear he has fallen out of favour at the Hawthorns.

The 28-year-old is in the final year of his contract anyway and given he hasn’t made a single appearance for the Baggies this season whilst making the match day squad only twice, it seems unlikely that he would become a first team choice under new management.

With Brandon Thomas-Asante, Karlan Grant and Daryl Dike all at the club they will all be preferred options in the pecking order so minutes look highly unlikely for Zohore.

Therefore, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him leave the club in search of the opportunity to play in January.

Taylor Gardner-Hickman

The 20-year-old is someone who could see their season transformed depending on the new appointment at West Brom now.

However, if things carry on as they have started for the right-back this season then he is someone that could benefit from a loan spell away with the opportunity to play regular football.

So far this season he has made six appearances, only three of those being in the starting 11 and on some occasions he has also failed to make the bench.

Last season he was used more favourably making 19 appearances in the season but given he is still a long player trying to adapt his game to the first team, it seems as though minutes should be a priority for him and if they don’t come under a new manager then a loan spell may be beneficial for all parties.