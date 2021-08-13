2 West Brom players who could leave the club before the 31st August transfer deadline

West Brom will be looking to build on their encouraging performance against Bournemouth last time out when they take on Luton Town tomorrow.

Whilst Valerien Ismael’s men didn’t pick up three points on the south coast, the players looked as though they had bought into the specific methods of the new boss.

Pleasingly for Albion fans, it appears as though the club are looking to strengthen the squad as well before the deadline, with a striker believed to be a priority for Ismael.

As well as that, departures could happen, and here we look at TWO players who could move on before the end of the month…

Sam Johnstone

This is not a transfer that anyone connected to West Brom will want to happen but there is a real chance that Johnstone will leave.

The keeper was excellent in the Premier League last season and he has entered the final year of his contract, which means interest is inevitable.

So far, a suitable offer hasn’t arrived but if Johnstone doesn’t agree a new deal, then the club will have a big decision to make in the coming weeks. It’s one to monitor.

Kenneth Zohore

The big striker has featured at times in pre-season but the fact he doesn’t start and Ismael also seems to prefer Matt Phillips says a lot.

With a new attacker the priority, that would push Zohore further down the pecking order and he must feel he would benefit from playing regular football elsewhere.

Providing Albion do get a physical striker in, the former Cardiff man should be allowed to move on.