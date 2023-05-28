West Bromwich Albion failed to make the play-offs and return to the Premier League last season under Carlos Corberan, finishing ninth in the Championship table.

It will be the club's third consecutive season at second tier level, but their first with Corberan in charge at the beginning of the campaign.

They will be looking to go one better than they have managed in the last two seasons at second tier level, finishing ninth and 10th in the table since their relegation from the top flight in 2020/21.

Jake Livermore to leave West Brom

Planning at the Hawthorns will have already begun for the summer ahead, with a number of key decisions needing to be made in recruitment but also who is likely to be retained at the club as well.

One player who has already been announced as a departure is West Brom captain Jake Livermore. The club statement said: "Long-serving club captain Jake Livermore departs following six-and-a-half years in B71, and he said goodbye to Baggies fans earlier this month via an open letter."

Here, we take a look at two further players who could join Livermore for the exit door and leave West Brom during the summer window.

Cedric Kipre

The Ivorian's time with the West Brom has not been a success, having spent the last season on loan with Cardiff City.

Kipre has been seriously impressive in Wales, playing in 43 games for Cardiff, giving West Brom a decision to make over his future, with interest sure to be there for the 26-year-old.

He has one year left on his deal, which should have alerted Cardiff among others to his availability, with him likely to be surplus to requirements at the Hawthorns.

Kipre's stock has risen over the last season, given that he was among Cardiff's best players despite their struggled in the Championship.

A bargain is there to be had for someone, and it will help West Brom raise a little bit of potentially useful cash for him as well - a win-win all round.

Could West Brom sell Dara O'Shea?

O'Shea is a key figure at West Brom, and one they would obviously like to retain.

However, his performances have been excellent, and he's one of the biggest assets the club has in terms of a player able to command a large fee this summer.

The 24-year-old could be sold for a decent fee to help fund their window and improve their squad in multiple areas. His stock has risen a lot in the last few seasons due to his performances at centre-back.

He has played 107 times for the club, scoring seven goals in that time. He has shown impressive leadership qualities for his age, but also his versatility at times when called upon to play at right-back.

O'Shea is strong, aerially dominant, and among the best in his position in the division. There will be interest in his signature this summer, and West Brom need to decide if it is the right time to cash in.