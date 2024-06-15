Highlights West Brom will aim for improvement next season after finishing fifth in the previous campaign and reaching the play-offs.

Cedric Kipre is likely to depart the club amid interest from Trabzonspor, with a new deal offer seemingly not enough to keep him.

Grady Diangana and Karlan Grant could also leave.

West Bromwich Albion will be hoping the 2024/25 Championship season is much more successful than the previous campaign.

The 2023/24 season wasn’t a complete failure for the Baggies, as they were one of the more consistent sides in the league, and that helped them finish in fifth and book a place in the play-offs.

But the Midlands side were considered one of the weaker teams out of the four and that showed when they came up against Southampton over two legs.

West Brom will want to learn from those mistakes and make sure they do better, which will likely mean a turnover of players this summer.

The club has already confirmed which players will be leaving when their contracts expire, but that doesn’t seem to be the end of the departures.

Defender Cedric Kipre looks to be a player who could also depart, despite the club confirming that they had offered him a new contract.

It has been reported that Turkish side Trabzonspor are interested in signing the 27-year-old, and talks have already begun about a possible deal.

The talks are believed to be at an advanced stage, and Kipre himself is reportedly keen on the move to Turkey.

With Kipre looking set to depart the Hawthorns, here at Football League World, we have picked two more players who could follow him out the door…

Grady Diangana

West Brom fans may not want to see this, but Grady Diangana may not be at the Hawthorns come the end of the summer transfer window.

The 26-year-old has been playing for the Baggies since 2019, with him joining the club on a permanent basis in 2020.

Diangana has been a key player for the club in the Championship and the Premier League, but his performances have really stood out in the second tier.

The last two seasons have seen the midfielder’s influence really grow on this team, but with him having just one year left on his contract and West Brom failing to get promoted, the club could have no choice but to cash in.

Diangana could have left the Midlands side last summer, as it was reported that Burnley and Leicester City were two sides looking at the player.

Those two teams were later joined by Leeds United, who were also believed to be keeping an eye on the 26-year-old.

Neither of these teams came as close as making an offer for the player, but interest was there, and while it is unclear if it return this summer, other teams may be looking to take advantage of his contract situation.

West Brom may look to keep hold of the attacker beyond the window and then tie him down to a new contract, but there are lots of risks to doing that, and that may not be something that Diangana is interested in doing.

As such, a sale cannot be ruled out.

Karlan Grant

The second player who could potentially follow Cedric Kipre out of the club this summer is striker Karlan Grant.

Grant joined the Baggies in a big-money move in 2020, as he left Huddersfield Town to join the West Midlands side.

The 26-year-old’s time at the Hawthorns hasn’t been plain sailing, as while the 2021/22 season was a productive one for the player, as he netted 18 goals in 44 games, the other three seasons haven’t been as good.

Grant scored just once in his first season at the club, and then in the 2022/23 season, the forward netted just three times in 31 Championship appearances.

His form dipping off resulted in him losing his place in the team, and therefore, Carlos Corberan wasn’t all that keen on having him in his squad, so he spent the 2023/24 season on loan at Cardiff City.

Related West Bromwich Albion latest: Carlos Corberan news, competition for Ian Poveda and Eric Smith We have rounded up the latest news on the Baggies' managerial situation and the latest transfer rumours

Grant scored six goals in 39 league appearances for the Bluebirds, but now he returns to the Hawthorns with his future up in the air.

The striker is contracted to West Brom until the summer of 2026, so an immediate decision doesn't need to be made about his future. But if Corberan is keen to add to his forward line, then it could mean he looks to move Grant on this summer, but this time on a permanent basis.