2 West Brom players who could enjoy a breakthrough in 2023

West Brom have seen an upturn in good form in recent weeks.

A difficult start to the season saw Steve Bruce replaced by Carlos Corberan.

The Spaniard oversaw three wins in a row going into the World Cup break to lift the Baggies up to 21st in the Championship.

The club will be hoping for a better second portion of the season to avoid getting involved in any form of relegation scrap.

Corberan will want to take a deep look at this new squad over the next month to get a better understanding of everyone’s capability.

Perhaps it will provide a chance for someone to emerge as an important figure going into the new year.

Here are two Albion players who could enjoy a breakthrough in 2023…

Reyes Cleary

The team’s attacking options this season have underwhelmed, with poor performances in front of goal highlighting the team’s overall issues.

With Karlan Grant’s lack of goals, and a dearth of alternatives, perhaps there will be an opportunity for Cleary to step into the side.

The 18-year old has already made two substitute appearances for the team in the league this season, amounting to just 57 minutes of game time.

Perhaps a greater role in the first team squad could come to fruition in 2023 if Cleary can impress in training for his new manager.

Quiz: What club did West Brom sign these 23 foreign players from?

1 of 23 1. Daryl Dike Charlotte FC Atlanta United LAFC New York Red Bulls

Daryl Dike

While Dike was signed as a big money player last January, the American has yet to feature much for West Brom.

Just two league appearances so far this season, both off the bench, have left supporters wondering what all the money was spent signing.

However, 2023 could represent an opportunity for him to prove his value to the team.

If he can remain injury-free then the second half of the season could be where he finally starts to shine in an Albion jersey.