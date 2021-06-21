2 West Brom players who are sure to benefit as managerial decision edges closer

West Brom are poised to name Valerien Ismael as their new boss after agreeing to pay the £2m compensation to bring him in from Barnsley.

The Frenchman was only named as the Tykes manager in October last year, and after inheriting a side that were battling relegation, Ismael remarkably transformed the team and they ended up reaching the play-offs.

Whilst it ended in disappointment as they lost to Swansea, Ismael’s stock remains very high and he will be considered a coup for the Baggies.

Having excelled at Barnsley with a back three and a high-pressing style, we look at TWO current West Brom players who would surely benefit if the 45-year-old adopts a similar approach at The Hawthorns…

Are these 10 facts about West Brom actually true?

1 of 10 The club were founded in 1878. True or false? True False

Semi Ajayi

The centre-back featured regularly in the Premier League for Albion but it’s fair to say that he didn’t always convince, so there are some doubts surrounding Ajayi. However, he seems to have the qualities that Ismael demands from a defender.

Firstly, his pace means he will be comfortable in the high line that the manager wants and he is also physically imposing, with Ismael wanting a no-nonsense approach from his defenders.

So, Ajayi should be the ideal fit in the back three.

Karlan Grant

There’s no getting away from the fact that Grant has been a big disappointment for Albion after his big-money signing from Huddersfield.

But, there will still be big expectations for the forward and he should be a key man next season.

Ismael would regularly play with three attacking options and Grant should be given one of the roles off a more traditional target man, which would help him become a real goalscoring threat.