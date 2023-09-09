West Bromwich Albion's attempts to reduce the wage bill were hampered by lack of outgoings late in the window.

The perilous nature of football finances has left the once stable Premier League club languishing mid-table in the second tier as Carlos Corberán aims to make a hopeful play-off push.

Nine players from the senior setup departed this summer with varying levels of experiences and expertise across the pitch.

Dara O'Shea's sale to Burnley was the standout departure of the window, a reported £7m fee enough to secure his services.

Trio Kean Bryan, Tom Rogic and Jake Livermore, meanwhile, all left the club at the end of their contracts, the latter reuniting with former boss Valérien Ismaël at Watford.

David Button was another to move on to fellow EFL outfit Reading while Karlan Grant has made the temporary switch to Cardiff City for the season.

Despite a wealth of experience out the door, FLW takes a look at several other senior figures we expected to follow suit this summer.

Grady Diangana

The former West Ham United garnered rave reviews in his initial loan spell at the Hawthorns. His dazzling footwork and unique partnership with Matheus Pereira provided sheer excitement for the Albion faithful as the Baggies went on to secure automatic promotion in 2020.

Scoring eight goals with six assists from 23 starts, the winger was in fine with West Brom wasting little time to make the deal permanent for their Premier League survival bid.

The reported fee rising to £18m, however, has not been fufilled. The 25-year-old scored once in 20 top-flight appearances as the West Midlands side were condemned to the drop.

Injury concerns, meanwhile, have linked to the player's struggles in front of goal in recent seasons, a shadow of his once high-flying ability.

In more than 70 league appearances since returning to the second tier, he has recorded ten goal contributions while he looks to fight his way back into the eleven this season following a long-term injury.

A competitive pecking order, however, could prove problematic - the likes of John Swift, Jed Wallace, Matt Phillips and new signing Jeremy Sarmiento all valid options to play out wide and will need to fight his way back into contention.

It was reported by Lewis Cox of the Express & Star earlier this window that Diangana was garnering interest from Burnley, Leicester City and Leeds United as well as Saudi Arabia with the club looking to recoup some of the fee spent three years ago.

With money tight, getting a somewhat sellable asset off the books would likely have benefited the health of the club financially for the time being but with a move not materialising, he will be hoping to force his way back into the fold and rekindle lost form.

Nathaniel Chalobah

Chalobah's short spell at the club has not gone to plan as he enters the final year of his contract.

The former Chelsea man arrived in January, signing an 18-month deal as competition for Okay Yokuşlu and Jayson Molumby but has struggled to dislodge the central-midfield partnership and has had to settle for a squad player role.

The former England international made seven starts last campaign in 13 appearances as the Baggies missed out on the play-offs while his role this season has been limited to second-half cameos, typically coming on for Yokuşlu in the closing periods of the match.

The 28-year-old was expected to leave the West Midlands this season after talks with Maccabi Haifa before the deal later collapsed earlier this window. With a runout in the starting eleven unlikely, it will be intriguing to see if the midfielder moves on in January or will see out the remainder of his contract in the Black Country and seek a new challenge elsewhere.