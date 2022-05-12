2 West Brom players to watch out for next season

West Brom’s season this year has been full of up and downs.

They started the season under the management Valerien Ismael who was dismissed from his duties in February when the team were fifth in the league.

Steve Bruce has since come in and a poor run of form saw them drop out of the play-off positions.

Things picked up a bit more towards the end of the season and they lost only one of their final five games of the season.

However, the play-offs fell out of touch and the Baggies finished the season tenth in the league.

Steve Bruce is staying on as manager for next season and will be looking to put his own stamp on the team as they go for promotion next season.

However, there are some good players already at West Brom and here we take a look at two to watch out for next season.

Caleb Taylor

19-year-old Caleb Taylor has been a regular for his side’s Premier League Two side this season having made 20 appearances for the side.

The centre-back has also made an appearance in the EFL Cup and the FA Cup.

He was able to make an appearance in the Championship on the final day of the season in his side’s 4-0 win against relegated Barnsley after spending the season on and off the substitutes bench.

Although it’s unlikely he would become an immediate first team player next season, Steve Bruce clearly sees something in the youngster which is why he brought him on in the final game of the season.

Next season, Taylor could be a useful substitute who can come on when his side are comfortable or need refreshing.

The fact he was part of a defence that kept a clean sheet on the final day of the season speaks well for him and he is definitely a player worth keeping an eye on.

Rayhaan Tulloch

Tulloch is another player who has been with the Premier League Two side this season with the 21-year-old making seven appearances and scoring two goals.

He has been able to make two Championship appearances this season as well as being on and off the substitutes bench throughout the season.

Last season he had a loan spell at Doncaster Rovers but was only able to make two appearances before suffering a hamstring injury.

Therefore, the next step for the player is to make regular appearances in a side to get his in game experience up.

Furthermore, with West Brom needing more goals in the side he may be a player who is able to have increased involvement next season.

Although he is not an out and out striker, he is able to contribute to the attacking threat and also provide goals which is a plus.