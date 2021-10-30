2 West Brom player dilemmas that Valerien Ismael has to weigh up pre-Fulham

West Brom travel to Fulham this afternoon and will be hopeful of securing a place back in the division’s top two.

The Cottagers currently find themselves a point better than today’s opposition and are the current occupiers of second place.

Valerien Ismael’s side are six points below Bournemouth at the Championship summit, who play in today’s later game when they visit Reading.

The Baggies recorded a convincing 3-0 victory last time out against Bristol City and will be hoping to use that momentum to get a result against a side who have scored more goals than any other club in the league.

Fulham also bring confidence into this game, after recording a 4-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Sunday, inflicting The Reds’ first defeat in the Steve Cooper era.

Here, we take a look at two player dilemmas that Ismael will have to contend with ahead of kick off against The Baggies…

Does Jake Livermore come straight back in?

Alex Mowatt and Jake Livermore has been Ismael’s go-to midfield pair thus far, but with both of them being unavailable against The Robins, Jayson Molumby and Robert Snodgrass stepped in.

Both performed excellently well for The Baggies, and now Ismael has confirmed that Livermore is back in contention for a starting place, it will be interesting to see if the vastly experienced midfielder gets a start.

Livermore brings composure, leadership and the ability to keep things ticking in midfield areas, and whilst the aforementioned duo were vital to their victory over Bristol City, the 31-year-old could be favoured for a trip to a side like Fulham.

Another start for Jordan Hugill?

A common theme that has emerged in regard to how West Brom operate, is that Ismael tends to rotate his forward quite often.

However, Jordan Hugill put in a strong performance last weekend with Karlan Grant and Matty Phillips either side of him, and he could be trusted again.

Hugill’s pace and physicality means he brings an extra dimension to West Brom’s frontline and his ability to link up the play benefits the inverted wingers that The Baggies deploy.

The forward will be hoping to take his chance in the first-team environment, given the quality that The Baggies will have on the bench.