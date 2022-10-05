2 West Brom dilemmas facing Steve Bruce ahead of Preston North End tonight

West Brom have endured an underwhelming season so far, with the pressure starting to build on Steve Bruce.

The experienced boss was expected to have Albion pushing for promotion in his first full campaign in charge, but they sit outside the relegation zone on goal difference after 11 games.

Whilst performances have warranted more points, the reality is that it’s still been hugely disappointing for the Baggies.

And, things don’t get much easier tonight, as they prepare to take on a resilient Preston side that have lost just twice this season, although they have drawn seven times.

Here we look at TWO dilemmas facing Bruce ahead of the trip to Deepdale…

The midfield combination

Tom Rogic was handed his first start against Swansea last time out, joining John Swift and the more defence-minded Jake Livermore in the side.

Even though that seems a good trio on paper, the reality is it didn’t really work. With the Australian still needing time to build his fitness, you would expect him to be on the bench, with Okay Yokuslu and Jayson Molumby pushing to start.

That will bring more bite and physicality to the side and it could be needed in a tough away game.

Does he stick with David Button?

The answer to this is probably yes, but the harsh reality is that Bruce must be having doubts about his goalkeeper.

Button hasn’t convinced all season and he was poor against the Swans, which included somehow missing the cross for the opener on Saturday.

Alex Palmer is the alternative and he doesn’t have experience at this level and there would be concerns about him at this level, however some fans will feel it’s a risk worth taking right now.