2 West Brom dilemmas facing Steve Bruce ahead of Middlesbrough clash

West Brom’s Championship season begins this evening with a tough game at Middlesbrough.

Like Albion, Boro are expected to be in the mix for automatic promotion come May next year, so this will be an early chance for either side to lay down a marker ahead of this tough, gruelling campaign.

Steve Bruce will be confident going into the game, with a productive transfer window meaning the team look in good shape ahead of the kick-off, whilst a pre-season victory over Hertha Berlin last week highlighted the quality the Baggies have.

And, here we look at TWO dilemmas facing the manager ahead of the game…

Does Daryl Dike start?

Most will expect the big American to establish himself as the main man for Albion, but there are doubts over whether he starts today.

That’s because Dike was only sub in the friendly last week and whilst he has got a lot of minutes under his belt in pre-season, Bruce won’t want to rush him after his injury issue previously.

With Karlan Grant an option, Bruce is well-stocked for attacking choices, so it will be interesting to see who leads the line.

Whether to put Grady Diangana in the starting XI

Albion are expected to line up with a 4-2-3-1 formation, with John Swift and Jed Wallace sure to be two of those attacking midfield three.

That leaves one place up for grabs and, once again, there is plenty of competition for the role, with Matt Phillips, Grant and Grady Diangana competing for the role today.

Getting Diangana back to his best has to be a priority for Bruce, so it will be intriguing to see if he gets the nod.