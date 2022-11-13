2 Watford youngsters who could do with a loan move in January

The overarching objective at Watford during this campaign is to secure a return to the Premier League.

In what has been a rather chaotic start to the new Championship season, the Hornets sit in fifth place, having won four of their last six matches.

Under the Stewardship of Slaven Bilic now, January will provide the 54-year-old with an opportunity to bring in players of his own and assemble a squad he will be confident of achieving promotion with.

Unfortunately, that may come to the detriment of some younger players who have been in and around squads during the early stages of this season.

Here, we take a look at two Watford youngsters who could do with a loan move when January comes around…

Joseph Hungbo

Making positive strides in his development at Watford in the early stages of this season, high levels of competition for places in attacking areas has limited him to 33 minutes of Championship action.

Perhaps in need of a loan spell to bridge the gap from where he currently is to regular football at Vicarage Road, it will be interesting to see if anything comes to fruition in January.

Should Bilic go on to bolster his attacking options in January, then a temporary move away only becomes even more likely.

Mattie Pollock

Mattie Pollock is another Hornet who could potentially do with a loan move away to help bridge the gap from his current standing to regular first-team football with the Hertfordshire club.

The 21-year-old has played 101 minutes of Championship football this season, with several injury blows within the Watford backline paving his way for a start at Millwall last month.

Unable to take full advantage of his opportunity at The Den, a top-end League One move could certainly help the young defender rediscover form and find regular minutes.

Still just 21 years of age, the future remains bright for the former Grimsby Town man.