2 Watford players who you’d imagine will want to leave Vicarage Road this summer for pastures new

It looks set to be an enthralling end to the season if you are a Watford supporter.

An immediate return to the Premier League after suffering relegation last season looks to be on the cards, with Xisco Munoz making a superb impact since arriving at Vicarage Road in December.

Watford head into the last five games of the season in tremendous form. The Hornets have lost only one of their last 14 league matches, and have won seven of their last eight.

The club sit seven points clear of third in second, but still have to face Norwich City, Brentford and Swansea in what will undoubtedly be massive games in the promotion race.

If Watford do go up, then Xisco will be keen to strengthen and reshape his squad to avoid them falling straight back down next season.

In order to make way for incomings, the Spaniard will have to trim his squad and bid farewell to some, and there will be a few players eager to move on. Here, we take a look at a couple of those players…

Achraf Lazaar

Watford swooped to complete the signing of Lazaar in February on a deal until the end of the season.

The left-back, who was previously at Newcastle, has made only three appearances in the Championship for the Hornets this term, with all three of those appearances coming off the bench.

In total, he has amassed 50 minutes of football and has struggled to break into the team ahead of Adam Masina. To put it bluntly, he hasn’t made an impact and hasn’t done enough to earn himself a permanent stay at Vicarage Road.

With his contract up at the end of the campaign, he will surely want to move onto pastures new after failing to set the world alight in England.

Stipe Perica

Watford have one of the most dangerous attacking lines in the Championship, which has thus made it very hard for Stipe Perica to make an impact this season.

The Croatian arrived at Vicarage Road from Udinese in September, but has made 15 appearances in the Championship, scoring only once.

Of those 15 appearances, only two have been starts, having struggled to get into the team ahead of the likes of Joao Pedro or Andre Gray.

It remains to be seen how the club see his future panning out, with his deal up at the end of the 2021/22 campaign, but in himself, he will be eager to move on and get regular minutes under his belt elsewhere.