Watford Football Club look set for a very busy summer transfer window.

The Hornets face an uphill task to get into the Championship play-offs, sitting 10th and five points adrift of Millwall in sixth, and if they don't go up, player sales will be likely.

Reports suggest that Ismaila Sarr will be sold regardless of what division the club play in, and another season of Championship football could see top flight clubs come in for Brazilian star Joao Pedro.

Indeed, there looks like being plenty of outgoings and incoming at the club, with somewhat of a rebuilding job on the cards.

With that in mind, below, here at FLW, we've identified two Watford players who are likely to be keen on a Vicarage Road exit this summer, be it temporarily or permanently.

Ashley Fletcher

Forward Ashley Fletcher is a Watford player that immediately jumps to mind when considering potential Hornets players that could leave WD18 this year.

Fletcher joined the club following promotion to the Premier League in 2021 and has never really been afforded much of an opportunity in the starting XI.

He has, for example, just six Watford appearances to his name.

After a loan spell in MLS with New York Red Bulls in 2022, Fletcher is currently temporarily away from Vicarage Road once again, this time at Championship strugglers Wigan Athletic.

The 27-year-old has made 22 appearances for the Latics so far, scoring two goals.

First team football is likely to elude him at Vicarage Road upon his return, and so one assumes the forward will be keen on seeking an exit for regular game time this summer.

Maduka Okoye

Another signing that in hindsight looks a very strange one indeed, goalkeeper Maduka Okoye could be keen on departing Vicarage Road.

The Nigerian goalkeeper was signed in January 2022, with a view to joining the club last summer, which he did.

Many assumed upon his arrival that he would be the club's new number one, but instead, Rob Edwards opted for Daniel Bachmann, and so has every Watford boss since.

At times, due to the homegrown quota required in the Championship, Okoye has not even been the number two on the bench, with Ben Hamer instead occupying that role.

Okoye has a single FA Cup and EFL Cup appearance to his name, but will surely be keen to play more football moving forwards. Hence, he may be a player looking for an exit route out of Vicarage Road this summer.