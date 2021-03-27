2 Watford players who will surely be eyeing a summer exit from Vicarage Road

Watford have been on a remarkable run in the Championship recently, and they will head into the run-in knowing automatic promotion is in their hands.

Xisco Munoz has done a fantastic job since he took over from Vladimir Ivic, introducing a more attack-minded style of play that has brought results.

Whilst the only focus for the boss will be on getting over the line, the recruitment team will be looking ahead, and it’s sure to be a busy summer, whether the Hornets are a Premier League team or not.

Fans will be intrigued to see who comes through the door, but departures are also inevitable. Here we look at TWO players who will surely be looking to move on in the summer…

Isaac Success

The Nigerian attacker has endured a frustrating few years at Vicarage Road, as he has shown on occasions that he has talent, but he just isn’t consistent enough.

Munoz has actually brought Success into the fold recently, however he’s still by no means sure of a place in the first XI. Promotion to the Premier League would surely see new attacking additions brought in, so game time would be even more limited for the 25-year-old.

Given his age, Success is approaching a crucial period in his career, and if he wants regular football, he will have to look to establish himself elsewhere.

Stipe Perica

The big striker joined in the summer but it hasn’t really worked out at all, which is backed up by the fact he’s got just one league goal.

Munoz has been reluctant to use the Croatian in recent months, and the reality is that there are better options available to the club. So, no matter what happens in the promotion race, a summer exit seems on the cards for Perica.