2 Watford players who may never put on a Hornets shirt again and why

Watford will be looking to consolidate their position back in the Premier League next season under Xisco Munoz after winning promotion back to the top flight at the first attempt from the Sky Bet Championship.

The Hornets played some great football at times and were fully deserving of their place back in the top tier after finishing in second behind the eventual champions, Norwich City.

Recruitment will inevitably be key at Vicarage Road this summer, with various areas of the squad in need of reinforcements ahead of what is set to be another gruelling campaign for the club.

However on the flip side, it is likely that some players may leave, with player turnover being an almost certainty at this stage of the year.

Can you name the Watford player who has been carded the most in each of the last 16 seasons?

1 of 16 Who was carded most in 20/21? Nathaniel Chalobah Will Hughes Ismaila Sarr Tom Cleverley

Here, we take a look at TWO Watford players who may never put on a Hornets shirt again and why…

Cucho Hernandez

The striker’s future is unclear at Vicarage Road as he makes his return to the club this summer following an uninspiring loan spell with Getafe in Spain.

Still aged just 22, Hernandez only found the back of the net on just two occasions during his stint on the continent and returns to Watford particularly low on confidence.

A recent report by COPE has suggested that another La Liga side, in the form of Granada, who happen to also have been owned by former Watford owner Giampaolo Pozzo in the past, are interested in signing the player.

After making no appearances to date in a Watford shirt, the Columbian could be on his way out of the club without firing a shot in anger.

Ismaila Sarr

The winger was by far and away Watford’s best performer over the course of the season just gone and could finally be set to depart Vicarage Road for bigger things come the summer.

After scoring 13 goals and racking up four assists for the Hornets, it would be unsurprising if the 23-year-old was snapped up for big money.

The player’s agent has revealed in the past that Sarr could have signed for Liverpool back in the January and Manchester United last summer, with both clubs seeing deals for the attacker break down.

If a club stumps up the hefty asking fee that Watford would be looking for, kit appears likely that he will depart for pastures new this summer.