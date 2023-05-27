Watford are set for a very busy summer as Valerien Ismael looks to reshape the squad ahead of his first season in charge of the club.

The Frenchman was named as Chris Wilder’s permanent successor after the Hornets’ disappointing campaign, where they couldn’t sustain a push for the play-offs.

Understandably, there is anger at the owner for the decision-making in the past year, so they will be under scrutiny and expected to back the new boss to bring in the players he wants.

Work has already begun on that front, with Joao Pedro joining Brighton in a deal worth around £30m, but further departures are expected as well.

And, here we look at TWO players who could follow the Brazilian out the door ahead of next season…

2 Samuel Kalu

The Nigerian attacker hasn’t really done much since joining the Hornets, making just 13 appearances in almost 18 months at Vicarage Road.

During his limited time on the pitch, Kalu hasn’t done much, and it’s hard to see how he fits into Ismael’s plans, as the 25-year-old operates best out wide and with Ismael likely to go with a back three, he will need wing-backs to provide the width.

Therefore, a departure would seem to suit all parties this summer, giving the former Bordeaux man a chance to get more game time, whilst Watford can reduce the wage bill and bring in a fee, even if it won’t be a big one.

1 Ismaila Sarr

Sarr has provided some magic moments for Watford over the years, but with his deal expiring in the summer of 2024, the reality is that he has probably played his last game in a Watford shirt.

Even though he hasn’t always shown great consistency, Sarr has enough quality to play in the top-flight, which is why the club paid such a big fee to bring him to Vicarage Road in the first place.

Due to his contract situation, Watford aren’t going to get their money back on the Senegal international, but, like Pedro, he should be able to command a significant sum.

Once again, an exit seems inevitable this summer, and Sarr’s sale will also give Ismael more freedom in the transfer market as he looks to bring in real quality ahead of the new season.