2 Watford players who could and maybe should be loaned out this summer

Watford head into the summer transfer window knowing that they need a productive window if they are to compete up near the sharp end of the Sky Bet Championship.

The Hornets have plenty of quality but will need to retain it if they can and, where they do lose players, bringing in good signings to replace them will need to be achieved.

It’ll also be interesting see which younger players are sent out on loan this summer to get more experience, and that’s what we’re looking at now…

Adian Manning

Adian Manning was on loan at Biggleswade Town last season before coming back to Watford in the summer to sign his first professional contract.

It’s clear the Hornets are pleased with his progression so far and now another move to a club higher up the footballing pyramid could be the way to go this summer.

He’s a good player that just needs the minutes to keep developing.

Sonny Blu Lo-Everton

Sonny Blu Lo-Everton is in a similar position to Manning.

He was on loan last season at Yeovil Town, so perhaps now a move to a Football League club on loan next season could be the way to go for him.

Like Manning, he also signed a contract earlier on this summer and now it would make sense to send him somewhere where he is going to be playing regularly.

