2 up-and-coming Swansea City players Russell Martin could lean on more next season

The future is bright at Swansea City, with their impressive late-season form hinting at what the 2022/23 campaign could bring.

It has taken a little while for Russell Martin to implement his possession-heavy style at the South Wales club but in recent weeks it really seems to have clicked.

Martin will no doubt be hoping to strengthen and shape his squad further through the transfer market this summer but there are also players already at the club that may be set to play more of a role.

With that in mind, we’ve highlighted two up-and-coming Swansea players that the 36-year-old coach could lean on more next term…

Kyle Joseph

Joel Piroe (22 goals, six assists) and Michael Obafemi (11 goals, three assists) have done the business for the Swans this term but both have drawn links with a move away from the club ahead of the summer.

That could open the door for 20-year-old forward Kyle Joseph to feature more prominently while he already looks to have earned Martin’s trust.

Since returning from his loan move at Cheltenham Town, Joseph has featured 10 times for Swansea.

Those experiences will be huge for his development and he’ll be hoping to prove over the summer that he’s ready to be more involved next term.

Joseph’s record in front of goal at Wigan and Cheltenham was decent but he’s yet to score for the Swans – something he’ll want to change soon.

Cameron Congreve

With reports indicating that Korey Smith is set to be released in the summer and Yan Dhanda also likely to depart, there may be opportunities for more minutes for other midfielders next term.

18-year-old Cameron Congreve could be someone that benefits and if he can earn Martin’s trust may well become someone that the manager leans on more in 2022/23.

The midfielder appears to be in the boss’ thoughts already as he was handed his debut back in March and has featured from the bench three times in total this term.

Clearly, he’s someone that’s well thought of at the South Wales club and he’ll be hungry to show Martin in pre-season that he’s capable of making the step up on a permanent basis.