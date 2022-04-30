2 up-and-coming Stoke City players Michael O’Neill could lean on more next season

Stoke City are going to have to take a slightly different approach to the summer transfer window this time around, edging towards their fifth straight season in the Championship.

With a large contingent of loan players in the first team picture at the moment, the Potters will need to replenish certain areas of the squad, to compete towards the top end next season.

Michael O’Neill only has one year left on his contract at the bet365 Stadium, therefore the Northern Irishman may not have the influence on the club’s recruitment policy that he has in years gone by.

D’Margio Wright-Phillips has threatened to break into the first team picture in the second half of the season, but despite some impressive moments the 20-year-old will have to impress in pre-season to keep himself in O’Neill’s plans.

The club’s U23 side play in Premier League 2, based off of that and the infrastructure already in place, they should be able to produce at least some fringe players for a Championship campaign, if needed going into next season.

With profit and sustainability regulations as they are, the club will need to improve the productivity of their youth setup in the coming years, to add competition for places in the first team.

Here, we have taken a look at two up-and-coming players Michael O’Neill could lean on more next season…

Tashan Oakley-Boothe

22-year-old midfielder Tashan Oakley-Boothe could push for some senior involvement, heading into the final year of his contract at the bet365 Stadium.

The former England U18 international was signed from Tottenham Hotspur in January 2020, and with Romaine Sawyers departing at the end of his loan spell, Nick Powell and Mario Vrancic approaching the end of their current deals their could be chances afforded to him in pre-season.

Tom Sparrow

For similar reasons to Oakley-Boothe there could be room for a youth played to break into the midfield contingent ahead of the 2022/23 season.

Sparrow has been an unused substitute twice in the Championship this season and will be hoping to make some kind of impact in pre-season, as the 19-year-old enters the final year of his deal with the Potters next term.