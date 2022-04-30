2 up-and-coming Sheffield United players Paul Heckingbottom could lean on more next season

It remains to be seen which division Sheffield United will actually be playing in next season.

Following their 3-1 win at QPR on Friday night, the Blades go into the final game of the season with a Championship play-off place in their own hands, meaning they still have a chance of promotion to the Premier League.

Regardless of whether or not Paul Heckingbottom’s side are successful with their attempts to return to the top-flight, there is likely to be a number of departures from the club in the summer.

That is something that could open the door for some of the club’s younger players, to fill the void left by those who have moved on.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at two young Sheffield United players that Heckingbottom could use regularly during the 2022/23 season, right here.

William Osula

Goals have been something of a problem for Sheffield United this season, with only Billy Sharp able to find the net regularly for the Blades, meaning they need to look for other sources of attacking firepower.

One option the club could turn to for that, is Williams Osula, who is starting to force his way into the first-team picture amid Sheffield United’s injury struggles in attack, making four substitute appearances in the past month or so, his first appearances for the club.

The fact he is continuing to feature for the Blades suggests they do rate him highly, and having scored goals regularly for the club at youth level, he certainly know where the net is, meaning it could make sense to give the 18-year-old more opportunities next season, as he steps up his development.

Ismaila Coulibaly

Another player who it seems could soon be ready for more regular football at Bramall Lane, is Ismaila Coulibaly.

The midfielder is currently out on loan with the Blades’ sister club Beerschot in Belgium, and has yet to make an appearance for Sheffield United.

That could soon change however, with Heckingbottom previously confirming he is keen to work with the 21-year-old in pre-season, suggesting Coulibaly could soon be given a chance to earn more minutes in Yorkshire, and his top-flight experience in Belgium could certainly help him meet those expectations.