2 up-and-coming Millwall players Gary Rowett could lean on more next season

Millwall have managed to make some progress in the Championship this season under the guidance of manager Gary Rowett as they are still in contention for a spot in the play-offs with two games left to play this season.

Set to face Peterborough United and AFC Bournemouth in the second-tier before the current term reaches a conclusion, the Lions could secure a top-six finish if they win both of these games and the teams around them drop points.

If Millwall are playing Championship football again later this year, it will be interesting to see whether Rowett opts to hand more game-time to some of younger members of his squad in the 2022/23 campaign.

Here, we have decided to take a look at two up-and-coming Millwall players Rowett could potentially lean on more next season…

Zak Lovelace

Zak Lovelace became the second youngest player to feature for Millwall’s senior side earlier this year when he made a cameo appearance against Coventry City.

Since this fixture, the forward has made four more appearances for the Lions in the Championship.

With Benik Afobe set to return to Stoke City when his loan deal expires next month, Lovelace will automatically move up the pecking order at The Den.

The 16-year-old, who has yet to score at this level, will be keen to impress Rowett in pre-season as he looks to put himself in a position to feature regularly in the second-tier.

Alex Mitchell

After making an appearance for Millwall in their League Cup victory over Cambridge United last year, Alex Mitchell was sent out on loan to Leyton Orient.

Since this particular switch was sanctioned, the defender has featured on 28 occasions for the O’s in all competitions.

Mitchell recently made his return to action following a period on the sidelines and has played in each of his side’s last three league games.

The 20-year-old will be hoping that by ending the current campaign on a positive note at Orient, he will be able to attract the attention of Rowett ahead of pre-season.

With his current deal at Millwall set to run until 2023, Mitchell will be desperate to force his way into the club’s plans for the upcoming season by impressing in training.