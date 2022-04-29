2 up-and-coming Luton Town players Nathan Jones could lean on more next season

Luton Town are currently fifth in the Championship and will be eager to confirm their participation in this season’s play-offs.

The Hatters have enjoyed a tremendous rise over the last decade, with the Hatters playing non-league football eight years ago.

Whilst we wait and see what happens in what remains of this season, here, we take a look at two up-and-coming Luton players who Nathan Jones could lean on a little bit more next season…

Elliot Thorpe

Elliot Thorpe is yet to feature in the Championship for the Hatters, however, he made his Luton debut in a 3-0 victory over Cambridge United in the FA Cup earlier in the year.

The exciting midfield performed fantastically against the League One side, backing up the excitement that is surrounding his name.

Quiz: Which club did Luton Town sign these 24 players from in the 1990s?

1 of 24 Phil Gray (1991)? Tottenham Arsenal West Ham Chelsea

Proving to be an excellent technician, Thorpe showed a relentless and tenacious side to his game, proving to be eager to win the ball back in midfield when Cambridge were in possession.

With injuries mounting for the Hatters, Thorpe has found himself on the bench on a few occasions this season but he is yet to come on in the second tier.

Josh Neufville

After nine months out with injury, Josh Neufville is currently out on loan with Yeovil Town, a place he proved to be a real hit before.

Neufville possesses lots of pace and is a really intelligent footballer who can read the game very well.

The 21-year-old has impressed within the Hatters’ first-team set up during pre-seasons and remains an exciting prospect at Kenilworth Road but it remains to be seen what the plan will be next year.

Another loan move could be sanctioned, with perhaps League One or League Two being in sight for the young forward, or he could be brought into the first team at Luton to add an extra dynamic.