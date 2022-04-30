2 up-and-coming Hull City players Shota Arveladze could lean on more next season

Hull City have faced a lot this season having got a new manager, had a transfer embargo lifted and had a takeover.

They are now under the management of Shota Arveladze and although they currently sit 18th in the league, they go into this summer in a much better position than they had been earlier in the season.

The Tigers will now be looking forward to strengthening their side over the summer in the hope that they can compete at a better level next year and push further up the league.

However, their improvement doesn’t have to come just externally and here we take a look at two young players that Shota Arveladze may be able to lean on more next season.

Brandon Fleming

22-year-old defender Fleming has made a bit of a breakthrough to the first team this season after coming up through Hull’s youth system.

Since Arveladze came in as manager, the young player has been given a chance and so far he’s taken his opportunity well making 15 appearances and contributing three assists too.

To be able to succeed next year, the Hull boss may be looking at recruiting some more experienced heads especially for his back line to ensure they are tight defensively so it’s unknown whether Fleming will be trusted as a no question left-back in the starting line-up.

However, should he continue to take his chances when given them he definitely has a future in the side and given the fact he is able to contribute the assists up front too means his manager will see his versatility as an appealing factor.

1 of 20 Craven Cottage (Fulham) Bigger Smaller

Regan Slater

The 22-year-old joined Hull during the January transfer window joining from Sheffield United after a loan spell with the club last season.

In League One with The Tigers last season, the midfielder made 27 appearances and after an unsuccessful first half of the season with the Blades, he has come back to Hull and made 14 appearances since rejoining and provided an assist too.

Slater hasn’t really had his opportunity to prove himself in the Championship until he joined the club again in January but next season we may see him take his chance and become a regular starter.

Since returning, his new manager has put the faith in him so far but with new recruits expected to come in, the young player may need to prove his value in the side.

However, if he can work hard over summer there is no doubt his manager trusts him and will use him if he is shown the reasons too.