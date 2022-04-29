2 up-and-coming Huddersfield Town players Carlos Corberan could lean on more next season

Huddersfield Town are having a season to remember and they’ve secured at least a play-off place in their pursuit of promotion under Carlos Corberan.

Corberan has a core of established senior players that have been crucial to this season, with the likes of Lee Nicholls, Tom Lees, Jonathan Hogg and Danny Ward all impressive.

However, the Huddersfield boss hasn’t been afraid of handing younger players their chance.

Lewis O’Brien maybe classes himself as a senior player now, but he’s still only 23. Levi Colwill and Jon Russell are two other youngsters playing regular senior minutes at the sharp end of the season.

Who might follow in their footsteps at the club, then?

We take a look at a couple of players who Corberan might offer more first-team opportunities to:

Danny Grant

Grant was signed by Huddersfield in the winter of 2021, having seen his reputation grow massively with Bohemians.

Injury plagued him after arriving and Corberan has allowed the winger to develop in the B Team rather than in the limelight of the first-team.

Grant is 22, so isn’t your traditional ‘up-and-coming’ youngster, but given he’s relatively new to English football, it’s appropriate to bring him into this category.

Next season will be a big one for Grant, who has to be knocking on the door of the first-team if Huddersfield are still in the Championship.

Given he will be 23 in December, he’s surely someone Corberan will need to start considering beyond the B Team.

Nicholas Bilokapic

Bilokapic is a really highly-rated young goalkeeper at Huddersfield, with Lee Nicholls one of his biggest admirers.

The 19-year-old featured from the bench in Huddersfield’s win over Burnley in the FA Cup back in January, before moving out on loan to Hartlepool United.

That coincided with Jamal Blackman coming into the club to provide Nicholls with cover.

It’s not clear whether or not Blackman will be around next season, which could bring Bilokapic into the fold once more.

Unless Corberan feels the need for another senior goalkeeper, he could well be someone in the first-team picture.