2 up-and-coming Fulham players Marco Silva could lean on more next season

Fulham will be hoping to carry on the talent production line coming through their academy following promotion to the Premier League.

Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho, despite departing at a young age, have provided an example that the platform is there as an up-and-coming Fulham player to progress quickly into a senior career.

The Cottagers’ U23 side are in Premier League 2, which is one of the most viewed youth competitions in the world and has seen plenty of players graduate straight into top-flight football in recent years.

Fulham have also utilised the loan market very well in the last few seasons, developing players elsewhere in the EFL and aiding their step up to senior football.

Marlon Fossey sticks out as a loan success in League One recently, the 23-year-old will have his work cut out forcing his way into contention at Craven Cottage, but his reputation has been enhanced tenfold for his brief loan spell at Bolton Wanderers in the second half of this campaign.

Here, we have taken a look at two up-and-coming Fulham players Marco Silva could lean on more next season…

Sonny Hilton

Sonny Hilton has had something of a breakthrough season at Premier League 2 level, and at 21 will be pushing for senior involvement of some kind next season.

The former England U19 international has chipped in with nine goals and ten assists from a right midfield role this season and, crucially, he has already had a taste of senior football on loan in Finland.

Hilton played 11 times in the Finnish second tier with Turun Palloseura last season, valuable experience that came quite late for a first senior loan.

Youth loan moves were less common during the pandemic, but Hilton could have also stayed put at Fulham with the coaching staff wanting to monitor his progress closely, with a view to his potential being at first team standard.

Quiz: Which club did Fulham sign these 24 players from in the 1990s?

1 of 24 Rufus Brevett Crystal Palace Millwall QPR Wimbledon

Jay Stansfield

19-year-old striker Jay Stansfield clearly has a lot of admirers in West London.

The Exeter City youth product received a contract extension earlier this year running until the summer of 2024 and he has netted five times in 12 appearances in Premier League 2 this season.

With Rodrigo Muniz struggling for fitness at times this season, Stansfield could be someone to potentially make some substitute appearances next season, especially if the Cottagers can secure survival with games to spare.