2 up-and-coming Derby County players Wayne Rooney could lean on more next season

Derby County will have begun preparation for life in League One next season after their relegation from the Championship was confirmed with a 1-0 loss to QPR earlier this month.

Despite the team’s best efforts to overcome a 21-point deduction penalty, they could not avoid going down, even if they impressed in taking it as far into the season as they did.

Now, Wayne Rooney must begin to look ahead to a likely difficult first campaign in the third tier, with the financial situation of the Rams still unclear.

The 36-year old has earned plaudits for his work at Pride Park, particularly with how he has handled himself in such challenging circumstances.

Rooney has also done well to adapt to his ever-changing squad by utilising youth players available from the academy.

And, here we look at two up-and-coming players he could lean on more next season…

Dylan Williams

Williams made his first start for Derby this season in a 0-0 draw at West Brom back in September.

That was his second league appearance for the club, and he has since gone on to play four more times in the Championship, including one additional start.

The Englishman has looked promising in the little game time he has received so far this campaign.

He has definitely performed well enough that he could find himself as a more important member of the Rams’ first team in League One.

This could certainly alleviate the pressure to add numbers to their defence, with Williams a possible extra body that Rooney, or whoever is the manager, can rely on during the season’s busiest moments.

Malcolm Ebiowei

Ebiowei has been used sparingly this season, but in recent weeks has found himself as part of the starting team.

But with possible investment arriving in the summer it is possible to see how the exciting youngster could find himself back down the pecking order again.

However, Derby should avoid the temptation and use Ebiowei even more in the third tier.

The 18-year old has a strong connection with the fanbase and gets people on their feet with his ability on the ball. With his contract expiring, there are major doubts about his long-term future but if he stays he could become a key player for Derby next season.