2 up-and-coming Coventry City players Mark Robins could lean on more next season

Coventry City have had a fairly successful season under the management of Mark Robins in the Championship.

After finishing lower down the Championship last season in 16th, they have made progress this season working their way up to 11th this season.

Next season, they will be looking to build further upon the progress they have made this season and push up the league.

That means Robins will have a job to do over summer as he looks to get in players that will improve his side.

Here, we take a look at two up-and-coming Coventry City players that Mark Robins may be able to lean on more next season.

Fabio Tavares

The 21-year-old striker joined Coventry last season on a two and a half year deal from Rochdale.

He made his debut in February, just after a year since he first signed for the club, coming on as a late second-half substitute.

The young player scored his first goal for the Sky Blues a week after his debut which was a brilliant free kick to equalise for his side in the 98th minute after he came on as a substitution in the 94th minute against Preston.

The Portuguese player has now made six Championship appearances for Coventry this season and also been included on the bench a fair bit in the recent months.

At 21-years-old he will have to continue working on his game and his strength before he can get himself a spot in the starting 11 but so far he has done a brilliant job at taking his chance and has made sure his manager has noticed him.

Therefore, next season we could definitely see Tavares included more and when coming on as a substitute, appearing earlier in the game.

Should he take his chances, there’s no reason he can’t become a bigger part of the team as the season progresses.

Ryan Howley

18-year-old Ryan Howley has made just one Championship appearance for the Sky Blues this season coming on as a late substitute against Nottingham Forest after being included on the bench for a number of games prior.

Since then, the youngster has been included on the bench twice.

The midfielder has come up through Coventry’s youth side so the club clearly know the talent and potential he possess hence why he has been able to get himself included in the first team squad this season.

At such a young age, the player still has a good way to go to get himself into a regular starting line-up.

However the 21-year-old, who has won a cap for Wales’ U19 side, has to continue to take the chances given to him by his manager as he has plenty of potential and could find himself getting some more opportunities around the first team next season.