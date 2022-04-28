2 up-and-coming Cardiff City players Steve Morison could lean on more next season

Cardiff City have had a really difficult time of things in the Championship in 2021/22.

The Bluebirds currently sit 19th in the league table with two games to play – not what they would have hoped for at the start of the season.

Nevertheless, despite it being a disappointing season overall, there has been one clear positive in the Welsh capital – the emergence of young talent.

The likes of Rubin Colwill, Isaak Davies and Joel Bagan have all played big roles at the club for their age this campaign and will likely continue to do so going forwards.

Indeed, boss Sean Morison has shown he isn’t afraid to give young players opportunities in the first team if they are good enough.

With that in mind, we’ve picked out two Cardiff City youngsters that the Bluebirds’ boss could lean on more next season.

Oliver Denham

Oliver Denham is certainly an option that Steve Morison could lean on more next season.

The youngster has made four first team appearances for the Bluebirds this season and recently made his Championship debut in Cardiff’s 2-1 defeat to Hull City.

No categories

<br /> Cardiff City quiz: Do you know the middle name of these 15 Bluebirds stars?

1 of 15 JOEL BAGAN MATTHEW MARK

The 19-year-old went on to feature once again against Sheffield United last weekend and received praise for his performance in that match from his manager afterwards, with Morison describing him as “outstanding”.

Both matches were full 90 minute performances, and you get the feeling that Morison is really eyeing up how Denham gets on at this level with a view to potentially using him more next campaign.

Eli King

Another player to have made two league appearances for the Bluebirds this season that Steve Morison could lean on more next season is midfielder Eli King.

King featured in the Championship against Middlesbrough and Coventry City, and also appeared in the Bluebirds’ FA Cup tie with Liverpool in February.

Until recently he was a consistent feature of the Cardiff City bench, showing the high regard he is held in, and next season, he could start to see himself being used from it more often.

At 19-years-old he still has plenty to learn, but more regular game time next campaign would certainly accelerate that development.