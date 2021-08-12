2 tweaks Wayne Rooney may consider making to his Derby XI ahead of Peterborough

Wayne Rooney has some big decisions to make ahead of the weekend’s clash with Peterborough United.

After securing a 1-1 draw against Huddersfield Town on the opening day of the season the Rams squeezed through to the next round in the Carabao Cup following a penalty shoot-out victory over Salford City at Pride Park.

While there’s been glimpses of promise in the team’s performances, there’s always room for improvement as Rooney’s side look for their first win.

So what dilemmas does the head coach face going into the weekend’s match? Here are two tweaks that Rooney could make.

1 of 25 What year was Wayne Rooney born? 1986 1987 1988 1989

Accommodating Ravel Morrison

Surely a player who is a dead-cert to start against Peterborough United.

After failing to make the first match of the season against Huddersfield Town the ex-Manchester United man took the game by storm against Salford City on the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.

His strike from outside of the area was a joy to behold and Wayne Rooney will be adamant that he starts against the Posh.

Perhaps Tom Lawrence might re-claim his spot on the left side of midfield to make room for Morrison, however that would mean Louie Watson would then be dropped or slotted elsewhere in the team.

It could be tricky to do, but Rooney will need to find a way to get Morrison into that side.

A spot for Isaac Hutchinson?

The young midfielder will certainly be pushing for a spot in the starting XI.

Hutchinson came on as a substitute against Huddersfield Town on the opening day and then put in a hugely impressive display against Salford City on Tuesday night.

With first team experience at Southend United and Forest Green Rovers under his belt it seems that the 21-year-old is ready to make an impact at first team level.

It remains to be seen where Wayne Rooney will be able to fit the player, but given his form in these two games it’s clear that the head coach has something of a selection dilemma on his hands as another young player stakes his claim.