2 tweaks Vincent Kompany could make ahead of Burnley vs Rotherham United

Burnley will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the Championship table when they welcome Rotherham United to Turf Moor this evening.

The Clarets are currently on a 16 game unbeaten run that stretches all the way back until the middle of August, when they were beaten by Watford at Vicarage Road.

A win for Kompany’s men could see the Lancashire side go five points clear ahead of the chasing pack. While for the visitors, they will be hoping they can pick up a win after going three games without one and only picking up a single point in that time.

Kompany may see this as an opportunity to rotate his side as they head into the final few games before the World Cup break.

Here then are two tweaks Kompany could make ahead of the fixture in order to ensure his team picked up the three points while possibly resting a few.

Charlie Taylor back into the defence

Taylor was an ever present for the Clarets at the start of the season after Kompany converted the left-back into central defence. The 29-year-old went on to form a solid partnership with fellow centre-back Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

Taylor then picked up an injury in the 1-1 draw with Preston North End in September and has since struggled to regain his starting spot on a regular basis. In the last nine games, Taylor has only completed 90 minutes three times and has seen his game time limited due to the competition from Jordan Beyer.

Since Taylor’s injury, Beyer has seen his game time increase, and the German has completed 90 minutes in three of the last five games, with the two of them coming in the last games against Norwich City and Reading, respectively.

Therefore, as it’s a midweek game and it’s a quick turnaround, this could be another opportunity for Kompany to rotate and bring a player like Taylor back into the side. A change that wouldn’t make too much difference to his side and keep that consistency still.

Benson deserves a start

Saturday’s second half substitute Manuel Benson made an instant impact as he brought Burnley back level with Reading and therefore gave the Lancashire side the momentum to go on and collect all three points.

The Belgium has made an impressive start to life in the Championship, grabbing three goals and three assists in 15 Championship appearances. The 25-year-old has yet to complete 90 minutes of football for Burnley since joining the club in the summer, and tonight might just be the right opportunity for the midfielder to come in and impress.

On Saturday, Kompany started with Gudmundsson on the right, and it was evidently the Icelandic who made way for Benson. Gudmundsson has struggled in the limited games he’s played this season, and with the Belgium grabbing the all-important equaliser against Reading, it seems a sensible choice to bring the Belgian in from the start ahead of the Icelandic.