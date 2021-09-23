2 tweaks Valerien Ismael will be considering ahead of West Brom’s game with QPR on Friday

West Brom will look to return to winning ways when they take on QPR at The Hawthorns on Friday night.

Whilst Valerien Ismael’s men are unbeaten in the Championship this season, three successive draws has dampened the optimism around the club for now, with some of the fans booing the team off in recent games.

Things don’t get any easier for the Baggies either, with the R’s sure to provide stern opposition, even if they are going into the game on the back of a cup clash with Everton on Tuesday.

Ismael’s only focus will be on his team though, and here we look at TWO tweaks he will be considering…

Starting Robert Snodgrass

The main complaint from Albion supporters has been the lack of quality on the ball and an eagerness to go direct at the first opportunity.

So, Snodgrass would help on that front. The experienced Scotsman is technically superb and he has real composure that could help the team in the way they build-up play.

Whether he plays in a central midfield position in a four, or drops deeper to make a 3-4-1-2, Ismael must surely be weighing up whether to give the former Leeds man a start to bring a calmness to the side.

Rotating the forwards

Ismael doesn’t seem to have settled on who is best options are in the final third, so he may look to freshen things up for the visit of the R’s.

That means after starting the Preston draw on the bench, Karlan Grant and Callum Robinson could be pushing to feature behind Jordan Hugill who is sure to remain as the focal point up top against his former club.