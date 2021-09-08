2 tweaks Valerien Ismael could make to the West Brom XI to face Millwall on Saturday

West Brom will be looking to pick up from where they left off before the international break, as they prepare to take on Millwall this weekend.

The Baggies have certainly lived up to expectations in the early parts of this season following their relegation from the Premier League, having recorded four successive victories and remaining unbeaten after their opening five league games.

This weekend, after a short international break, Albion, who lead the way alongside Fulham in the table, return to league action with a home clash against Millwall at the Hawthorns.

It will be interesting to see what kind of team Ismael fields, and here, we take a look at two tweaks he could make at the weekend…

Bryan in for O’Shea?

Albion have been rocked with the news that Dara O’Shea will be missing for around four to six months. The defender picked up an injury against Portugal in a World Cup qualifier last week, fracturing his ankle.

It’s an injury blow Ismael really could have done without. Not only has O’Shea been key for him so far this season, but Matt Clarke is also out injured too.

The question is, then, who starts in defence? Well, Albion have bolstered their ranks with the signing of Kean Bryan this week, with the 24-year-old joining on a free transfer after leaving Sheffield United.

Having been brought in early on in the week, there is every chance that he will be ready in time to face the Lions this weekend, with Cedric Kipre seemingly out of favour.

Jordan Hugill or Callum Robinson in?

Hugill made his debut for Albion in the recent win over Peterborough United, coming on as a second half substitute.

Could the striker be in-line to make his first start for the Baggies this weekend, though?

It is no secret that Ismael wanted to bring in a number nine to compliment Callum Robinson and Karlan Grant, who have been used as a wide forwards so far this term.

Could we also see Robinson return to the line-up, though, having missed action recently due to testing positive for COVID?